SBI customers, attention! Received a message asking to download and install APK file to redeem SBI reward? Here’s the Truth

Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards? Then read details here.

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SBI customers, attention! Received a message asking to download and install APK file to redeem SBI reward? Here's the Truth(Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a warning about a fraudulent message circulating under the name “SBI Rewards.” According to the government’s fact-checking agency, the viral message falsely claims users can redeem rewards by downloading an app called “SBI Rewards.” PIB clarified that the message is fake and part of a scam aimed at tricking people into downloading a malicious application or sharing sensitive personal and banking information.

What is this viral claim about SBI?

Sharing a post on X, the PIB Fact Check wrote, “Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards Beware #PIBFactCheck @TheOfficialSBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp. Never download unknown files or click on such links.”

Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards❓ Beware‼️ #PIBFactCheck ❌@TheOfficialSBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp. ✔️Never download unknown files or click on such links. pic.twitter.com/VyE4RLK7k4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 5, 2026

Customers have been advised not to click on suspicious links or install unverified apps and to rely only on official sources for banking-related communications.

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What does the fake message read?

“Dear Value Customers, Your SBI NETBanking Reward Points(Rs 9980.00) will expire today! Now Redeem through SBI Reward App Install & claim your reward by cash deposit in your account. Thank you Team -SBI,” reads the fake notice.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) officially flagged the viral messages as completely false, urging the public not to succumb to panic or spread unverified rumors. The government’s factual verification handle explicitly stated that the central bank is not executing any transition toward synthetic alternatives. “@TheOfficialSBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp,” the PIB Fact Check post stated.

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The PIB urged people not to spread or share any posts that mislead the public with false claims. This is not the first time that fake posts have gone viral. The post by PIB Fact Check urged people “not to fall for misinformation” and always verify news from official sources. Press Information Bureau (PIB) is the nodal agency of the Government of India to disseminate information to the print and electronic media on government policies, programmes, initiatives and achievements.