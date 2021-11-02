New Delhi: State Bank of India has announced the launch of a pre-approved 2-wheeler loan scheme ‘SBI Easy Ride’ through YONO. The customers must note that the eligible SBI customers can avail of end-to-end digital two-wheeler loans through the YONO app without visiting the bank branch.Also Read - RBI Issues Fresh Guidelines, Allows Banks to Open Current Accounts For Borrowers Availing Credit From Other Banks

While launching the product, according to news agency Reuters, Chairman Dinesh Khara stated that “The product will also position the Bank at the initial stage of a customer’s life cycle by offering a two-wheeler loan and thereafter upgrade the relationship along with their growth. We hope the ‘SBI Easy Ride’ loan scheme will offer a seamless, and memorable two-wheeler owning experience to our customers.” Also Read - Shaktikanta Das Reappointed as RBI Governor For a Further Three Years

“We believe this digital loan offering would help customers in buying their chosen two-wheeler. At SBI, it is our consistent effort to offer unique, customized products and services that provide a convenient and hassle-free banking experience to our customers,” he added. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Shut For 5 Days Next Week in These Cities | Complete List Here

Here are some of the important details:

Customers can apply for the Easy Ride loan for an amount up to Rs 3 lakh at a competitive interest rate of 10.5% per annum onwards for a maximum tenure of 4 years.

The minimum loan amount has been fixed at ₹20000-

The loan availed will be disbursed directly into the dealer’s account.

Loans of up to 85% of the on-road price of the vehicle can be availed under this scheme.

SBI customers can avail of end-to-end digital two-wheeler loans through the YONO app without visiting the bank branch.

Since its launch in Nov 2017, YONO has gained wide acceptance among customers with 89 million downloads and more than 42 million registered users. SBI has partnered with over 110 e-Commerce players in more than 20 plus categories on the YONO platform.