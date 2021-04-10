State Bank of India (SBI) is offering relief to its customers during this weekend hit by stringent Covid measures. However, SBI customers will get discount on purchasing groceries and household needs this weekend. SBI customers will get 5 per cent cashback at Spencer’s on groceries and household needs.”Start the day with Spencer’s and savings. Get 5 per cent cashback at Spencer’s with SBI card,” SBI card tweeted. Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Hammers Sixes in CSK Training Session Ahead of T20 Match vs DC at Wankhede Stadium | WATCH VIDEO

SBI Offer on Spencer’s

As per SBI offer, the minimum transaction must be Rs 2000.

SBI offer is valid at Spencer’s stores, website and mobile app.

SBI customers can avail the offer by visiting their nearest Spencer’s store.

SBI customers can also visit www.spencers.in and Spencer’s mobile app to avail the offer

All SBI Credit Cards excluding Corporate Cards and Paytm SBI Credit Card are eligible for the offer

Cashback to be capped for transactions made across the store, website & app. Cashback for eligible transactions would be posted on the July 10, 2021.