Did you know that country’s top lender State Bank of India (SBI) provides doorstep banking services to its customers too? Services, such as, cash/cheque pickup and delivery have been really popular during the COVID-19 pandemic as people, especially senior citizens, avoided going outside. Also Read - SBI Customers Alert: State Bank Announces Insurance Benefit of Rs 2 Lakh to Jan Dhan Account Holders | Details Here

“Your bank now at your doorstep. Register today for doorstep banking. For more information: https://bank.sbi/dsb. Toll-free no. 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721,” SBI said in a tweet. Also Read - SBI Online Alert: Now You Can Register Nominees Online For FD, RD, Savings, Current Accounts

SBI’s doorstep banking services include:

Cash pickup

Cash delivery

Cheque pickup

Cheque requisition Slip pickup

Form 15H pickup

Delivery of Drafts

Delivery of Term Deposit AdviceDelivery of Term Deposit Advice

Life Certificate Pickup

KYC documents pickup

Here are a few things to know about SBI’s Doorstep Banking (DSB) Services:

The service request can be made at toll free number 1800111103 between 9 am to 4 pm on working days at the centre. The service request for registration is done at the home branch. Doorstep banking service is available to only fully KYC-compliant customers. Service charges per visit for non-financial transactions is ₹60+GST and ₹100+GST for financial transactions The amount of cash withdrawal and cash deposit is restricted to ₹20,000/-per transaction per day. Account holders with a valid registered mobile number within 5 Km radius of their home branch will be able to avail these services. Customers with accounts that are operated jointly will not be able to avail these services. The service will also be unavailable for minor account and accounts of non- personal nature. Withdrawal will be permitted using cheque/withdrawal form with passbook.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had inaugurated doorstep banking services by public sector banks in October last year.