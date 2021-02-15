Did you know that country’s top lender State Bank of India (SBI) provides doorstep banking services to its customers too? Services, such as, cash/cheque pickup and delivery have been really popular during the COVID-19 pandemic as people, especially senior citizens, avoided going outside. Also Read - SBI Customers Alert: State Bank Announces Insurance Benefit of Rs 2 Lakh to Jan Dhan Account Holders | Details Here
“Your bank now at your doorstep. Register today for doorstep banking. For more information: https://bank.sbi/dsb. Toll-free no. 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721,” SBI said in a tweet. Also Read - SBI Online Alert: Now You Can Register Nominees Online For FD, RD, Savings, Current Accounts
SBI’s doorstep banking services include:
- Cash pickup
- Cash delivery
- Cheque pickup
- Cheque requisition Slip pickup
- Form 15H pickup
- Delivery of Drafts
- Delivery of Term Deposit Advice
- Life Certificate Pickup
- KYC documents pickup
Here are a few things to know about SBI’s Doorstep Banking (DSB) Services:
- The service request can be made at toll free number 1800111103 between 9 am to 4 pm on working days at the centre.
- The service request for registration is done at the home branch.
- Doorstep banking service is available to only fully KYC-compliant customers.
- Service charges per visit for non-financial transactions is ₹60+GST and ₹100+GST for financial transactions
- The amount of cash withdrawal and cash deposit is restricted to ₹20,000/-per transaction per day.
- Account holders with a valid registered mobile number within 5 Km radius of their home branch will be able to avail these services.
- Customers with accounts that are operated jointly will not be able to avail these services.
- The service will also be unavailable for minor account and accounts of non- personal nature.
- Withdrawal will be permitted using cheque/withdrawal form with passbook.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had inaugurated doorstep banking services by public sector banks in October last year.