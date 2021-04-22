New Delhi: SBI Customers Alert – State Bank of India (SBI) customers must remain alert about fraudsters who have been trying to trick and cheat them by offering fake loans. The SBI authority has issued an “important announcement” cautioning its customers about this.”BEWARE SBI CUSTOMERS! If you are contacted by SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities then be informed that these are not associated with SBI. They are giving fake loan offers in order to scam our customers,” State Bank of India tweeted. Also Read - MS Dhoni's Parents Health Update: COVID-19 Situation at CSK Captain's Family is Under Control, Reveals Coach Stephen Fleming

"SBI Important Announcement – It has come to our notice that certain unknown persons are attempting to defraud the general public by offering loans from non-existing entities in the name and style of SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities," the SBI stated.

"State Bank of India cautions that the bank bank is not associated in any way with SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities, and the persons offering loans are not authorized to do so. Members of the public are specifically cautioned not to remit any processing or registration fees to the above named company or any other entity. State Bank of India advises all persons in need of loans to approach the nearest branch and not encourage market intermediary," India's largest lender has advised its customers.

State Bank of India has stated that SBI or any of its representative never sends customers email or SMS or calls over phone to get your personal information, password or one time SMS (high security) password. Any such e-mail/SMS or phone call is an attempt to fraudulently withdraw money from the customer’s account.

“Dear Customer, in case you have a specific complaint or feedback to share, please submit the relevant details of your complaint online at https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf/. We will be happy to assist you. Alternatively, you may also call on SBI’s helpline number i.e. 1800 11 2211,” the SBI tweeted.