SBI Customers Express Concern, Face Technical Issue While Using UPI Transactions For Last 2 Days

Launched in 2016, digital payment through UPI has witnessed a multi-fold jump.

New Delhi: SBI customers on Monday expressed concerned as they faced technical issue while using UPI transactions for last 2 days. Taking to social media, they asked the SBI as to when the issues will be addressed. “This problem is happening from the last two days but who cares? They are enjoying this problem,” one of the users said.

Addressing the users’ concern, the SBI made an urgent announcement for crores of its bank customers and informed that SBI customers may face problems with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services.

The bank said it has taken technology upgradation, due to which SBI customers may face intermittent fluctuations in UPI services.

“Dear customers, We have undertaken technology upgradation, due to which you may face intermittent fluctuations in Bank’s UPI services. We deeply regret the inconvenience which may be causing to you. We will update soon,” SBI said in a statement.

Launched in 2016, digital payment through UPI has witnessed a multi-fold jump. The number of UPI transactions in January 2018 was 151 million, later, it reached 9.3 billion in June 2023.

Here’s What SBI Users Said on X

This problem is happening from last 2 days but who cares they hmmmm might not they are enjoying thhis problem — paras sabharwal (@parassa61688818) October 14, 2023

Every 2or3days problems happen on sbi net banking — Bhavin Devmurari (@bdd_bhavin) October 15, 2023

What is UPI Service

SBI customers must note that the UPI (Unified Payment Interface) is an instant payment system which allows users to instantly transfer money to any bank account. BHIM UPI section is available under YONO Pay.

How to Manage BHIM UPI Profile on YONO

First create or Delete UPI Id

Then, add or delete bank accounts linked to UPI Id

Set or Change or Reset UPI PIN for the bank accounts

View UPI transaction history.

