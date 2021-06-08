New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) customers must link their Aadhaar with PAN. If they don’t, they may face inconvenience. The last date for linking Aadhaar and PAN is June 30. “We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service,” SBI tweeted. Also Read - Lockdown In Bengaluru Urban May be Lifted After June 14; Know Here Why

"Linking of PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory," SBI said. If Aadhaar is not linked with Personal Account Number, then PAN will be rendered as inoperative or inactive. Once a PAN becomes

inoperative or inactive and can't be quoted for conducting specified transactions, SBI said.

One needs to furnish PAN Card details while opening a bank account, and demat account. PAN Card details are required for applying a debit card and credit card.

One needs to quote PAN details for making banking transaction worth more than Rs 50,000. If you are depositing Rs 50,000, you need to produce PAN details.

If your deposits are accounted over Rs 5 lakh in a financial year, you need to furnish PAN details.

One needs to furnish PAN details while acquiring a property worth more than Rs 10 lakh.

We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service.#ImportantNotice #AadhaarLinking #Pancard #AadhaarCard pic.twitter.com/LKIBNEz7PO — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 31, 2021

