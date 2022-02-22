Bank Customer Alert: In a note of caution, the State Bank of India asked its account holders to link their PAN with their Aadhaar card before March-end to avoid any inconvenience. Giving details, the bank said if the customers fail in doing so, they won’t be able to avail a seamless banking service. Hence, to minimize any difficulty, the SBI customers have been asked to link their PAN with the Aadhaar card by March 31.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For 48 Posts at sbi.co.in

“We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to minimize any hassle and to continue receiving smooth banking service,” SBI recently tweeted. PANs that have not been seeded with Aadhaar by March 31, 2022 will be declared invalid, according to the lender. Also Read - Aadhar Card Update: How To Change Your Photo On Aadhaar Card? Know Here

Due to the Covid pandemic, the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar has been extended several times. The current deadline is 31 March 2022. Also Read - SBI Hikes Interest Rates on Long-Term Fixed Deposits; Latest Rates Here

Moreover, the Central Board of Direct taxes also highlighted that PAN will become inoperative if not linked with Aadhaar before the deadline.

Minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary had informed the Parliament recently that as of January 24, 2022, over 43.34 crore PANs have been linked with Aadhaar.

Here’s how to link PAN with Aadhaar: