New Delhi: SBI Service Charges have been revised! State Bank of India has changed its charges for money withdrawal from SBI ATMs and branches, and getting cheque book. These changes are meant for basic savings bank deposits (BSBD) account holders, according to reports.

SBI's new revised service charges for basic savings bank account holders will be applicable from July 1, 2021. Here are changes that SBI customers take note.

SBI ATM Withdrawal Charges

If you withdraw money from SBI ATM more than four times, you have to pay Rs 15 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST) per withdrawal transaction in a month. The first four withdrawals from SBI ATMs are free.

So, plan your expenditure as much as possible. In case there is emergency, you can withdraw money from SBI ATMs more than four times by paying the mentioned services charges to State Bank of India.

SBI Branch Withdrawal Charges

Like SBI ATMs, you have to remain careful about the number of withdrawal transactions to avoid paying extra from pocket. SBI has changed its rules and regulations for cash withdrawal from State Bank of India branches. While the first four withdrawal transactions per month are free, beyond that will fetch extra charges from SBI customers.

If SBI customers withdraw money from the branches of State Bank of India more than four times in a month, then she or he needs to pay Rs 15 plus GST per cash withdrawal transaction from July 1 this year.

SBI Cheque book Charges

Along with SBI ATM and branches cash withdrawals, State Bank of India has brought new rules for issuing cheque books. State Bank of India will provide 10 cheque leaves for free in a financial year.

If SBI customer requires more than that then he or she needs to pay Rs 40 plus GST for 10 leaf cheque book. If the SBI customer needs 25-leaf cheque book, he or she needs to pay Rs 75 plus GST for 25-leaf cheque book.

In case of emergency cheque book, SBI will levy a charge of Rs 50 for 10-leaf cheque book.

However, senior citizens have been kept out of the ambit of new service charge for cheque book.