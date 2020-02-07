New Delhi: The State Bank of India announced a cut in retail fixed deposits or FD rates. The latest FD rates on SBI deposits will come into effect from February 10, Monday. Besides, the bank has also slashed its lending rates, making home and car loans cheaper.

This comes a day after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monetary policy review meet kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent. “The impact of recent RBI policy measures and reduction in deposit rates will be reflected in the next review of MCLR”, the bank said in a statement. Notably it is the ninth rate cut by SBI in the current fiscal.

Notifying about the reduction of interest rate on term deposits, the SBI statement read,”In view of surplus liquidity in the system, SBI realigns its interest rate on Retail Term Deposits (less than Rs.2 Crs) and Bulk Term Deposits (Rs.2 Crs & above) w.e.f. February 10, 2020. The bank slashed Term Deposits rates by 10-50 bps in the Retail segment and 25-50 bps in the Bulk segment.”

On the other hand, the deposits which would mature in 7 to 45 days, the bank has kept the rates unchanged. Earlier, the bank had cut the FD rates by 15 bps on long-term deposits which would be maturing in one year to 10 years.