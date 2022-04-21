New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) announced steps to generate ATM PINs or Green PINs in a tutorial video on Twitter on Wednesday. The largest PSB in India tweeted, “Here are the easy steps to generate your Debit Card PIN or Green PIN via our toll-free IVR system. Don’t hesitate to call 1800 1234 or 1800-2100.” Lately, Green PINs have successfully replaced the traditional PIN generation methods. They have enabled customers an easy and convenient way to generate debit cards or credit card PINs on their own. SBI has released the method to generate PINs using their official phone numbers.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 11 Posts at sbi.co.in; Check Vacancy, Last Date Here

What are Green PINs?

Generating a PIN while using ATM is not a risk-free exercise. The banks send PINs through PIN Mailers. If the PIN mailers get delayed or damaged, the banks have to resend the PIN. Also, in some cases, the customers need to visit the bank branch in order to complete the process. To maintain secrecy, PINs are hidden within the scratch-off panels. It makes it difficult for miscreants to get the original PIN.

To do away with this, banks have come up with Green PINs. Using this, they can generate the PIN by themselves. They no longer need to visit bank branches to do so. And the process is completely paperless, hence the name ‘Green’. The step helps in cutting down the need for more personnel. Bank employees can focus on their regular work ad customers can have a seamless experience at their convenience.

Additionally, this feature also reduces carbon footprint and provides substantial cost savings for the bank.