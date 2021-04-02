NEW DELHI: SBI Debit Card PIN Generation – Are you facing trouble to generate State Bank of India Debit card pin? Here are the easy steps to generate your Debit Card PIN or Green PIN via our toll-free Interactive voice response (IVR) system. State Bank of India customers can call SBI Debit card customer care numbers – 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800 – to generate your SBI debit card pin or green pin. Also Read - SBI offer on Amazon, Mobile: Now Buy iPhone, Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Nokia And Other Smartphones At Cheap Rates; Check Discount, Cashbacks
Getting SBI Debit Card PIN Generation done at IVR through contact centre would require a few easy steps. In this copy, we will guide SBI customers on how to generate SBI Debit Card PIN by calling.
SBI Debit Card Pin Generation
- SBI customers need to call either at 1800 112 211 or at 1800 425 3800.
- SBI customers need to press 2 for ATM or Debit card related services.
- After that they need to press 1 for PIN generation.
- SBI customers must press 1 if they are calling from their registered mobile number.
- If SBI customers are not calling from their registered mobile number, they need to press 2 to speak with an agent.
- If SBI customers are calling from their registered mobile number, they need to enter last 5 digits of ATM card for which you wish to generate a green pin.
- After that SBI customers need to press 1 to confirm the last 5 digits.
- They need to press 2 to re-enter the last 5 digits of ATM card.
- Subsequently, SBI customers need to enter last 5 digits of the account number
- Press 1 to confirm the last 5 digits. Subsequently, press 2 to re-enter the last 5 digits of account number.
- Finally, SBI customers need to enter your birth year.
- SBI Debit Card PIN will successfully be generated. The Green PIN will be to the registered mobile number
- Change the pin sent on the registered mobile number within 24 hours by visiting any SBI ATM.