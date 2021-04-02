NEW DELHI: SBI Debit Card PIN Generation – Are you facing trouble to generate State Bank of India Debit card pin? Here are the easy steps to generate your Debit Card PIN or Green PIN via our toll-free Interactive voice response (IVR) system. State Bank of India customers can call SBI Debit card customer care numbers – 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800 – to generate your SBI debit card pin or green pin. Also Read - SBI offer on Amazon, Mobile: Now Buy iPhone, Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Nokia And Other Smartphones At Cheap Rates; Check Discount, Cashbacks

Getting SBI Debit Card PIN Generation done at IVR through contact centre would require a few easy steps. In this copy, we will guide SBI customers on how to generate SBI Debit Card PIN by calling.

SBI Debit Card Pin Generation

  1. SBI customers need to call either at 1800 112 211 or at 1800 425 3800.
  2. SBI customers need to press 2 for ATM or Debit card related services.
  3. After that they need to press 1 for PIN generation.
  4. SBI customers must press 1 if they are calling from their registered mobile number.
  5. If SBI customers are not calling from their registered mobile number, they need to press 2 to speak with an agent.
  6. If SBI customers are calling from their registered mobile number, they need to enter last 5 digits of ATM card for which you wish to generate a green pin.
  7. After that SBI customers need to press 1 to confirm the last 5 digits.
  8. They need to press 2 to re-enter the last 5 digits of ATM card.
  9. Subsequently, SBI customers need to enter last 5 digits of the account number
  10. Press 1 to confirm the last 5 digits. Subsequently, press 2 to re-enter the last 5 digits of account number.
  11. Finally, SBI customers need to enter your birth year.
  12. SBI Debit Card PIN will successfully be generated. The Green PIN will be to the registered mobile number
  13. Change the pin sent on the registered mobile number within 24 hours by visiting any SBI ATM.
