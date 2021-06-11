New Delhi: There’s important news for the State Bank of India (SBI) Debit card users. Customers of India’s largest lender, the SBI, will now have to spend more on ATM cash withdrawals after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed the country’s largest lender to hike charges for ATM withdrawals. In the latest move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed the banks to hike the fee charged on cash withdrawal beyond the permitted free ATM transaction limit from Rs 20 to Rs 21 per transaction, with effect from January 1, 2022. Also Read - Have You Lost SBI Debit Card? Here Are Simple Steps to Block it And Request For Fresh One

In a circular issued, the RBI allowed an increase in interchange fee per transaction from ₹15 to ₹17 for financial transactions and from ₹5 to ₹6 for non-financial transactions in all centres. This shall be effective from August 1, 2021.

Here’s Why RBI Allowed Banks To Raise ATM Withdrawal Fee

The RBI has done this to compensate the banks for the higher interchange fee and given the general escalation in costs. "To compensate the banks for the higher interchange fee and given the general escalation in costs, they are allowed to increase the customer charges to Rs 21 per transaction. This increase shall be effective from January 1, 2022," the RBI said in a notification on Thursday.

This means SBI customers will have to pay more for withdrawing money from ATM if they carry out transactions beyond the free monthly permissible limit. Apart from the cash withdrawal, the non-cash ATM transactions charges are also set to go up.

SBI ATM Withdrawal Rules/Charges