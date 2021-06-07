New Delhi: In a good news for State Bank of India customers, SBI has come up with doorstep banking. Under this doorstep banking you avail a number benefits. These doorstep banking services

are also being provided to retired persons. “Your bank is now at your doorstep. Register for doorstep banking today!” SBI tweeted. This SBI doorstep banking proves to be very handy during

State Bank of India customers need to register to avail the facilities of doorstep banking. SBI customers can contact toll free numbers of 1800 1037 188 and 1800 1213 721 to register

SBI Doorstep Banking for Pensioners/Retirement Persons

SBI customers can book digital life certificate service through State Bank of India doorstep banking services.

SBI agent will visit and capture Jeevan Praman at the customers’ home.

SBI Doorstep Banking for State Bank of India customers.

SBI offers cash withdrawal facility for State Bank of India customers as part of its doorstep banking.

SBI also offers cheques, drafts, pay orders. New Cheque book and Requisition slips can be booked as pick-up services.

SBI offers IT-Challan and standing instructions request.

Apart from these drafts or pay orders will be delivered at doorstep of SBI customers.

SBI is providing Term Deposit Receipts, Account Statement, TDS/Form 16 Certificate and gift card.