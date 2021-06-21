New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) is offering doorstep banking facility amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. SBI doorstep banking comes as a relief for its customers who have been facing difficulties in visiting the nearby branches. SBI customers can avail doorstep banking facilities. “Your bank is now at your doorstep. Register for doorstep banking today!” SBI said. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Ban: India’s Traders Association Demands Ban on PUBG Comeback Over National Security Reasons

State Bank of India customers need to register at toll numbers 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721 for SBI doorstep banking.

SBI is is offering a number of services under the State Bank of India doorstep banking facility.

There are three type of services under SBI doorstep banking facility. These are Pick-up services, Delivery services, and Other Services.

Among the pick-up services are cheques/drafts/pay orders, new cheque book requisition slips, IT challan, and standing instructions request.

Among the delivery services, SBI is offering drafts or pay orders, term deposit receipts, account statement, TDS/Form-16 Certificate, and gift card.

Among other services, SBI is offering cash withdrawal, digital life certificate for pensioners.







"Your bank is now at your doorstep. Register for doorstep banking today! To know more: https://bank.sbi/dsb . Toll-Free no. 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721," State Bank of India tweeted.

Meanwhile, SBI has launched a collateral-free unique loan offering — ‘Kavach Personal Loan’ — for Covid patients. The loan covers expenses of Covid treatment of the customer and his/her family members.Under this scheme, customers can avail loans up to Rs 5 lakh at an effective interest rate of 8.5 per cent per annum for 60 months which is inclusive of three months moratorium, said an SBI statement, as per IANS report.

In these trying times, the SBI is committed towards taking care of customers’ financial emergency for Covid treatment and other personal expenses in order to effectively overcome the Covid battle, said the statement. This loan product will also be part of the Covid loan book being created by banks as per the RBI’s Covid relief measures, the IANS report says.