New Delhi: According to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the State Bank of India employs the highest number of people in India. HDFC Bank, on the other hand, employs the second-highest number of people. In public sector banks, Punjab National Bank employs the second-highest number of people. Canara Bank ranks third in the list.

SBI employs 2,45,652 people and HDFC Bank employs 1,20,093 people. Punjab and Sindh Bank employs the least number of people in PSBs employing just 8,832 people. In private banks, ICICI Bank ranks second with 98,750 employees, around 20,000 less than HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank Has Highest Officers

Surprisingly, HDFC ranks above SBI in terms of the number of officers. HDFC has 1,19,864 officers as compared to SBI's 1,08,772. Nainital Bank has the least number of officers at just 495. In foreign banks, Standard Chartered Bank has the maximum officers as well as maximum total employees.

The report further said that SBI has the highest assets across all the banks in the country. But it also has maximum liabilities, almost equal to the total assets of the bank.

HDFC Biggest Bank In The Country

According to market capitalisation, HDFC Bank is the biggest bank in the country. It was founded in 1994 in Mumbai and has a revenue of Rs 1.21 lakh crores, according to data on its official website. The shares of the bank were trading at Rs 1,461, on Tuesday.

SBI, on the other hand, came from the Imperial Bank of India. Its name was changed to State Bank Of India In 1955. It is the fifth-largest employer in India. Its shares were trading at RS 460.5, on Tuesday.