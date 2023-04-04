Home

SBI Extends Wecare Senior Citizens’ Scheme By 3 Months, Check Details

This fixed deposit scheme is aimed at protecting the income of senior citizens by providing an additional interest on their term deposits. This FD can be booked by visiting branch, using net banking, or YONO app.

New Delhi: India’s largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), has once again extended the SBI “WECARE” Senior Citizens’ Term Deposit programme. The special fixed deposit scheme was first introduced in May 2020. After repeated revisions, the scheme has now been extended till 30 June 2023.

“SBI takes pride in its association with Senior Citizens and introduces new Deposit Scheme “SBI WECARE’ protecting their income by offering additional interest on Term Deposits,” according to the SBI website.

SBI WE care interest rates

“Additional premium of 50 bps (over and above existing premium of 50 bps) over card rate for Public i.e., 100 bps over card rate for Public,” says SBI website.

The scheme offers an interest rate of 7.50 per cent for a tenure ranging from 5 years to 10 years.

Payment of Interest

The interest is paid at a monthly, quarterly interval for term deposit. The special term deposit interest, on maturity interest, net of TDS, will be credited to customer account.

This scheme is offered for both new deposits and renewals of deposits that have reached maturity.

SBI FD latest interest rates

The State Bank of India offers interest rates between 3.50 per cent and 7.50 per cent for tenures ranging between 7 days to 10 years for amounts below Rs 2 crore.

Loan Facility

Those investors who have taken this scheme could avail loan under this FD scheme.

Tax Details

Tax deducted at source rate will be applicable as per Income Tax Act.

SBI Sarvottam Deposits

Interest rates on ‘Sarvottam (Non-Callable) Domestic Retail Term Deposits (above Rs 15 lakhs to less than Rs 2 crores): While general public can earn an interest rate of 7.10 per cent for a tenure of 1 year, senior citizens can earn an interest rate of 7.60 per cent for the same tenure. For a tenure of 2 years, the interest rate for general public is 7.40 per cent and that of senior citizens is 7.90 per cent.

