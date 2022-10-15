Mumbai: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore. According to the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 15.10.2022. As per the revised interest rate, SBI has hiked fixed deposit interest rates by up to 20 bps.Also Read - SBI Headquarter In Mumbai Receives Threat Calls, Pakistani Caller Threatens To Blow Up Office

With the latest modification, the SBI is now offering an interest rate ranging from 3 % to 5.85% for the general public and 3.50% and 6.65% for senior citizens on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

The SBI said on deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days, the bank hiked the interest rate from 2.90% to 3.00% a hike of 10 bps and on deposits maturing in 46 days to 179 days, SBI has hiked the interest rate by 10 bps from 3.90% to 4.00%.

As per the SBI, the deposits maturing in 180 days to 210 days will now offer an interest rate of 4.65% which was earlier 4.55% a hike of 10 bps and deposits maturing in 211 days to less than 1 year will now offer an interest rate of 4.70% which was earlier 4.60% a hike of 10 bps.

The SBI said it has hiked interest rate by 15 bps from 5.45% to 5.60% on deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years and the bank has hiked interest rate by 15 bps from 5.50% to 5.65% on deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years.

The lender has also hiked interest rates on deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years from 5.60% to 5.80%, a 20 basis point increase, and on deposits maturing in 5 years to up to 10 years from 5.65% to 5.85%, a 20 basis point increase.

Apart from this, the SBI is also giving senior citizens an interest rate range of 3.50% to 6.65% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. With this revision, the senior citizens will get an interest rate of 6.65% on deposits maturing in 5 to 10 years, which is 80 basis points higher than the standard rate of 5.85%.