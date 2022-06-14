SBI FD Interest Rates 2022 | New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked the interest rates on Fixed Deposits (FDs) after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9 per cent. The interest rates have been hiked by 20 basis points for certain tenors for deposits below 2 crore.Also Read - PNB Customers Alert! Bank Hikes FD Interest Rates, Check Latest Rates Here

The data was released by the bank on its website. It said that the FD interest rate has been hiked to 4.6 per cent for FD ranging from 211 days to 1 year. For 1 year to 2 years, the interest rate has been hiked to 5.3 per cent.

SBI FD Interest Rates 2022: Check Latest Interest Rates Here

The latest rates can be checked in the table below

Tenure General Depositors FD Rates Senior Citizens FD Rates 7 days-45 days 2.9 per cent 3.4 per cent 46 days-179 days 3.90 per cent 4.4 per cent 180 days- 210 days 4.4 per cent 4.9 per cent 211 days- 1 year 4.6 per cent 5.1 per cent 1 year- 2 years 5.3 per cent 5.8 per cent 2 years- 3 years 5.35 per cent 5.85 per cent 3 years- 5 years 5.45 per cent 5.95 per cent 5 years- 10 years 5.5 per cent 6.30 per cent

The data has been taken from SBI’s official website