SBI Files Compliance Affidavit In SC After Sending Electoral Bonds Details To EC

SBI says that the data has been furnished in respect of bonds purchased and redeemed between April 12, 2019 to February 15, 2024.

Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) files an affidavit in the Supreme Court apprising that in compliance of the top court’s order, date of purchase of each Electoral Bond, the name of the purchaser and the denomination of the Electoral Bond purchased has been furnished to the Election Commission of India.

The bank has also furnished the detail to the Election Commission regarding the date of encashment of the Electoral Bonds, the name of political parties who have received the contributions and the denomination of the said bonds, affidavit states.

