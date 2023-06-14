Home

SBI Amrit Kalash Fixed Deposit: Special Scheme Offering 7.1% Interest Rate To End On June 30, Check Deets

SBI had earlier extended the validity of Amrit Kalash. Until the bank decides to further increase the validity of this scheme, customers willing to book an FD of 400 days in SBI should avail the benefit of this scheme by 30 June 2023.

New Delhi: The State Bank of India’s (SBI) special fixed deposit scheme, Amrit Kalash offers higher interest rates to both general investors and senior citizens. An SBI customer can make a fixed deposit of 400 days under Amrit Kalash scheme. The bank offers an interest rate of 7.6 per cent currently for senior citizens under the scheme; general public will get an interest rate of 7.1 per cent under the scheme, which is the highest interest rate across all tenures. However, this scheme is valid only till this month.

“The specific tenor scheme of “400 days” (Amrit Kalash) at Rate of Interest of 7.10 % w.e.f. 12- April- 2023. Senior Citizens are eligible for rate of interest of 7.60%. The Scheme will be valid till 30-June-2023,” says SBI website.

SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Other Tenors:

7 days to 45 days FD: The bank is offering 3 per cent interest to the general public and 3.50 per cent to senior citizens.

46 days to 179 days FD: The bank is offering 4.5 per cent interest to the general public and 5 per cent to senior citizens.

180 days to 210 days FD: The bank is offering 5.25 per cent interest to the general public and 5.75 per cent to senior citizens.

211 days to less than 1 year FD: The bank is offering 5.75 per cent interest to the general public and 6.25 per cent to senior citizens.

1 Year to less than 2 years FD: The bank is offering 6.8 per cent interest to the general public and 7.30 per cent to senior citizens.

2 years to less than 3 years FD: The bank is offering 7 per cent interest to the general public and 7.50 per cent to senior citizens.

3 years to less than 5 years FD: The bank is offering 6.5 per cent interest to the general public and 7 per cent to senior citizens.

5 years and up to 10 years FD: The bank is offering 6.5 per cent interest to the general public and 7.5 per cent to senior citizens.

