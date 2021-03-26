SBI offer on Flipkart: SBI is offering instant discount and cashback on shopping at e-commerce platform Flipkart bringing cheer to State Bank of India customers ahead of Holi 2021 amidst Covid pandemic. The SBI offer is applicable on Flipkart “Big Saving Days” during Holi 2021 weekend on purchasing smartphones and others goods. The SBI-Flipkart offer is valid till March 26. Also Read - CBI Conducts Searches at 100 Locations Across 11 States in Separate Bank Fraud Cases

SBI-Flipkart offer on Mobiles:

You can buy iPhone 11 at Rs 48,999, POCO X3 at Rs 14,499, Realme Narzo 30A at Rs 8,499, Realme Narzo 20 pro at Rs 12,999, realme C11 at Rs 6,999, POCO C3 at Rs 6,999, Redmi 9 Power at Rs 10,499, POCO C3 at Rs 6,999, Realme c15 at Rs 7,999, Redmi 9 Power at Rs 10,499 by using SBI credit card at Flipkart. Also Read - Second Wave of Coronavirus Could Peak In April-May: SBI Report

SBI-Flipkart Offers

1. State Bank of India is offering 10 per cent instant discount on purchase through SBI credit cards and EMI transactions at Flipkart. Also Read - SBI Loan: Need Money Now? Check State Bank of India Interest Rates For Home, Car, Personal, Overseas Education, Gold Loans

2. Apart from this, you can additionally get Flipkart gift voucher worth 5 per cent of order at Flipkart.

3. SBI customers need to log in to State Bank of India YONO. You need to go to “Best Offers” section and go to Flipkart.

4. On purchasing at Flipkart, SBI customers can save Rs 1,000 on all categories except large appliances and grocery for minimum transaction of Rs 5,000.

5. SBI customers can get maximum discount of Rs 1,500 for minimum transaction of Rs 5,000.

6. SBI customers can avail maximum discount of Rs 250 per card transaction on Grocery category for minimum transaction value of Rs 2,000.

7. The SBI-Flipkart offer is valid till 11.59 pm on Friday, March 26.