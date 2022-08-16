SBI Doorstep Banking: The State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has started its doorstep banking services was started few years back but the service was most used during the times of covid-19 pandemic. Now, SBI has announced free doorstep banking services for differently abled persons thrice a month. The public sector lender announced the move in a recent tweet. “SBI at your doorstep!!! For differently abled customers, SBI is here to help with free “Door Step Banking Services” 3 times in a month,” it said in the tweet dated August 15, Monday.Also Read - Axis Bank, SBI, Central Bank of India Hike Interest Rate on Fixed Deposits | Check Revised Rates Here

SBI at your doorstep!!! For differently abled customers, SBI is here to help with free “Door Step Banking Services” 3 times in a month. Know more – https://t.co/m4Od9LofF6#SBI #DoorstepBanking #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/tgDFwNlBnb — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 15, 2022

SBI Doorstep Banking Services Available

Cash pickup

Cash delivery

Cheque pickup

Cheque requisition Slip pickup

Form 15H pickup

Delivery of Drafts

Delivery of Term Deposit Advice

Life Certificate Pickup

KYC documents pickup

SBI Doorstep Banking How to Apply

SBI customers need to register at toll numbers 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721 to register for SBI doorstep banking services.

SBI Doorstep Banking How Can Customers Avil This Service Using Yono App

Open the SBI Yono App

Go to the Services request menu

Select Doorstep Banking Service

Place a request for cheque pick up, cash pick up and other requests.

SBI Doorstep Banking Important Details

Requests for Doorstep Banking Services should be made only at the Home Branch.

The amount of cash withdrawal and cash deposit is restricted to ₹20,000/-per transaction per day.

Service charges per visit for Non-financial transactions is ₹60/+GST and Rs100+GST for financial transactions.

Withdrawal will be permitted using cheque / withdrawal form with Passbook.

The delivery would be completed on best effort basis but not later than T+1 working day (holidays excluded).

SBI Doorstep Banking: Who cannot avail doorstep banking services

Joint Accounts operated jointly, Former /Survivor and Later /Survivor

Minors’ Accounts including under Guardianship

Accounts operated through Power of Attorney

Non-KYC compliant Accounts & Inoperative Accounts.

Savings Bank Accounts opened under MACT Claims / LISSANRI / Foreign National Account holder2 Non-Individual Customers like Trust, HUF, Associations etc.

Accounts having status as Stop and/or Hold

Illiterate Customers

NOTE: Customers who intend to use doorstep banking should make sure they won’t pay the Agent anything for the services. Customers should also divulge any information to DSA, including Account No., Account Details, ATM Card/PIN Details, etc.