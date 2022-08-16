SBI Doorstep Banking: The State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has started its doorstep banking services was started few years back but the service was most used during the times of covid-19 pandemic. Now, SBI has announced free doorstep banking services for differently abled persons thrice a month. The public sector lender announced the move in a recent tweet. “SBI at your doorstep!!! For differently abled customers, SBI is here to help with free “Door Step Banking Services” 3 times in a month,” it said in the tweet dated August 15, Monday.Also Read - Axis Bank, SBI, Central Bank of India Hike Interest Rate on Fixed Deposits | Check Revised Rates Here
SBI Doorstep Banking Services Available
- Cash pickup
- Cash delivery
- Cheque pickup
- Cheque requisition Slip pickup
- Form 15H pickup
- Delivery of Drafts
- Delivery of Term Deposit Advice
- Life Certificate Pickup
- KYC documents pickup
SBI Doorstep Banking How to Apply
SBI customers need to register at toll numbers 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721 to register for SBI doorstep banking services. Also Read - From Sweeper To SBI AGM, Pratiskha Tondalwalkar's Journey Is Awe Inspiring
SBI Doorstep Banking How Can Customers Avil This Service Using Yono App
- Open the SBI Yono App
- Go to the Services request menu
- Select Doorstep Banking Service
- Place a request for cheque pick up, cash pick up and other requests.
SBI Doorstep Banking Important Details
- Requests for Doorstep Banking Services should be made only at the Home Branch.
- The amount of cash withdrawal and cash deposit is restricted to ₹20,000/-per transaction per day.
- Service charges per visit for Non-financial transactions is ₹60/+GST and Rs100+GST for financial transactions.
- Withdrawal will be permitted using cheque / withdrawal form with Passbook.
- The delivery would be completed on best effort basis but not later than T+1 working day (holidays excluded).
SBI Doorstep Banking: Who cannot avail doorstep banking services
- Joint Accounts operated jointly, Former /Survivor and Later /Survivor
- Minors’ Accounts including under Guardianship
- Accounts operated through Power of Attorney
- Non-KYC compliant Accounts & Inoperative Accounts.
- Savings Bank Accounts opened under MACT Claims / LISSANRI / Foreign National Account holder2 Non-Individual Customers like Trust, HUF, Associations etc.
- Accounts having status as Stop and/or Hold
- Illiterate Customers
NOTE: Customers who intend to use doorstep banking should make sure they won’t pay the Agent anything for the services. Customers should also divulge any information to DSA, including Account No., Account Details, ATM Card/PIN Details, etc.