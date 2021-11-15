New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) is offering gold loan at an attractive interest rate. Borrowers will get the option of repayment based on their convenience. “Get the option of repayment the way you want it. Choose SBI Gold Loans and get it done with the best festive offers. Apply Now,” SBI tweeted.Also Read - SBI Navratri, Durga Puja Offers: Avail Car, Personal, Gold Loans at Zero Processing Fee, Check Interest Rates

SBI is offering gold loan at an interest rate at 7.50 per cent. "Want a gold loan? Interest rate as low as 7.50 per cent," SBI tweeted.

SBI gold loan has flexible repayment options, bullet repayment, overdraft facility, and EMI facility, according to details provided by public sector lending major.

“Low interest rates. Further, we charge interest on a daily reducing balance,” SBI stated.

Low processing charges, no hidden cost or administrative charges, SBI said.

“Minimal documentation…something that you had always wanted. No prepayment penalties. Reduce your interest burden and optimally utilize your surplus funds by prepaying the loan,” SBI said in a statement.

You can apply for SBI gold loan at website of State Bank of India. The whole process has three step – 1. get eligibility, loan offer and complete application.

Gold loan securitization has seen healthy pickup post FY2019 driven by the growth in the gold loan book of NBFCs and very low delinquency levels that has increased investor appetite, according to an IANS report.

Gold loan securitization volumes were about Rs 4,400 crores in H1 FY2022 (similar to volumes seen in H1 FY2021) forming 10 per cent of the overall domestic securitization volumes as compared to 6 per cent seen in FY2020 (pre-Covid period), the IANS report says.