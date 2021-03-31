NEW DELHI: Top bank customers, including SBI, HDFC, and ICICI, must take note that you may face OTP issues from April 1 as your banks failed to comply with regulations issued by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The OTP issue is also challenging as banks will be closed for public transactions till April 4. These days the OTP verification has become essential to make payments and carry out any function. This issue pertaining to OTP therefore is likely to cause much inconvenience to customers in general. Also Read - Provident Fund: Simple Ways to Access And Download Account Details Using UMANG App

Bank OTP Not Coming? Here Is Why

To make payment or any bank-related operations, banks send One Time Password (OTP) to the registered mobile number or email id or on both. Customers need to enter the exact details in order to proceed further.

However, TRAI started getting complaints regarding excessive and unwanted messages being sent to customers’numbers.

Subsequently, TRAI took congisance of the issue and issued Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (“TCCCPR, 2018”) on July 19, 2018, to curb the menace of Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC).

Since then, TRAI started communicating with the Principal Entities or senders of these messages through Telecom Service Providers (TSP) to fulfill the regulatory requirements.

Telecom Service Providers have made repeated communications to principal entities including major banks and telemarketers sending bulk SMSs who have failed to fulfill regulatory requirements and requested them to comply with the provisions of the regulations, TRAI stated.

TRAI then learnt that Principal Entities including major banks like State Bank of India, HDFC bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis bank etc. were not adhering to mandatory norms.

TRAI has directed Principal Entities including banks, telemarketers to fulfill the regulatory requirements before March 31, 2021 to avoid any disruption in the communication with the customers from April 1, 2021.

If banks fail to comply by today, customers will face the OTP-related issue from April 1 onward.

Which Banks are in the List?

Several banks are in the list of Defaulter Principal Entities issued by TRAI and customers of these banks will face OTP-related issue. These banks are –