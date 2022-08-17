New Delhi: Most banks are increasing their deposit rates for boosting deposit to support rising credit off-take as liquidity in the banking system has narrowed. These hikes are in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 50 basis points hike in repo rate in the August monetary policy.Also Read - ATM Cash Withdrawal Limit For Major Banks And How Much Do They Charge | Details Here

The rise in deposit will help banks fund the demand for loans during he festive season. Also Read - Stock Market Update: Sensex Reclaims 60,000 Mark for First Time Since April 5; Nifty Above 17,900

“Going forward, banks are expected to raise deposit rates for boosting deposits to support this rising credit offtake given that liquidity is narrowing in the banking system. Selectively, banks have already been raising rates across certain tenures and categories,” said Sanjay Agarwal, Senior Director, CareEdge. Also Read - SBI Launches First Dedicated Branch to Support Start-ups in This City

Banks’ credit growth has remained in double-digits, handily outpacing the deposit growth. Whereas, credit growth continues to be driven by a low base effect, small ticket size loans, higher working capital requirements due to elevated inflation, and a shift to bank borrowings on account of high yields in the capital market.

How Much Did Banks Have Increased he Deposit Rate?