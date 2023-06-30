Home

Bank Locker Rules: Customers Face Brunt as Deadline to Update Agreement Ends Today

The central bank provided instructions to banks on locker rules after a February 2021 judgment by the Supreme Court which directed the RBI to finalise regulations for locker management within six months from the date of the order.

New India: The last date for updating the new agreements under bank lockers is 30 June, 2023 that is today, but many customers are facing serious issues as many bank branches have been caught unprepared regarding the same. Banks, who are not having ample documents for signing the updated documents, are issuing notifications to customers regarding the same, a report by Times Of India said. Many customers have not been able to finalize the documents despite receiving notifications regarding visits and updating the documents, leading to more and more frustration among them.

Customers Facing Serious Issues

Although consumers have been advised to visit and update these agreements, many have been reported to be unprepared and lacking the requisite documentation for signing the agreements, leading to more and more dissatisfaction and anger among the customers.

They have complained that different banks in the same state use different stamp duty denominations, which has caused an immense level of confusion among users of the locker facility. While some branches of public sector banks are accepting a Rs 100 stamp duty, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank branches have been reported to be wanting a Rs 500 stamp paper, according to the report from the Times Of India.

Under a directive from the Reserve Bank of India, all banks must ensure that the new agreement is signed by at least 50% of their locker owners by June 30, 2023. In addition, by September 30 and by December 31 of each year, banks must have 75% of their clients sign the agreement, a report in The Economic Times said about the directive from the central bank of India.

Why Locker Agreements Need to Be Updated

The central bank provided instructions to banks on locker rules after a February 2021 judgement by the Supreme Court, which directed the RBI to finalise regulations for locker management within six months from the date of the order.

In August 2021, the RBI complied with the order by issuing a circular that requires banks to have a board-approved agreement in place for lockers.

“Banks may adopt the model locker agreement to be framed by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). This agreement shall be in conformity with these revised instructions and the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in this regard,” the RBI notification said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.