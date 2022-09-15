SBI Hikes Benchmark Prime Lending Rate: The State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, increased the Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) by 70 basis points (or 0.7 per cent) to 13.45 per cent, which is applicable from Friday. This would now make loan repayment linked to BPLR costlier. “Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) revised as 13.45 per cent per annum with effect from September 15, 2022,” the SBI posted on its website.Also Read - DDA Housing Scheme 2022: Book a Flat on First Come First Serve Basis. Registration Begins Today

SBI raises benchmark prime lending rate – Top points

With the latest update, the current BPLR rate is 12.75 per cent. It was revised last in June. The EMI amount for the borrowers who have taken loans at the base rate would go up.

These are the old benchmarks on which banks used to disburse loans. Now most of the banks provide loans on the External Benchmark Based Lending Rate (EBLR) or the Repo-Linked Lending Rate (RLLR).

The bank revises both the BPLR and the base rate on a quarterly basis. The lending rate revision by the SBI is likely to be followed by other banks in the days to come.

The increase in the benchmark lending rates comes weeks ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy meeting, which is again expected to hike rates to tame inflation.

According to the schedule, the next three-day monetary policy meeting will be held from September 28 to September 30.

SBI hits Rs 5 lakh crore market capitalisation

State-owned lender, State Bank of India (SBI) hit the Rs 5 lakh crore market capitalisation on Wednesday after its shares touched a record high of Rs 564.45. With this market capitalisation, SBI stood on the seventh position in the market capitalisation ranking. SBI has become the third lender in the country to cross the market cap of Rs 5 lakh crore. HDFC Bank held first rank in this list, which was followed by ICICI Bank.