SBI FD Rates | New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked the interest rates on several fixed deposits. According to the update on its official website, the largest public sector bank of India has hiked the interest rates on deposits of Rs 2 crore and above. The new rates will be effective from Tuesday, May 10. The interest, however, has not been hiked on the short term fixed deposit (SBI FD) for 7 to 45 days.

SBI FD Rates 2022

Under the new rates, FDs with a maturity of 46 days to 149 days will give 50 basis point higher returns. For deposits of more than one year and less than 2 years, the interest has been hiked by 40 basis points. For deposits maturing between 2 to 3 years, the interest rate has been hiked by 65 basis points.

The hike is sharper in FD for 3 to 5 years and 5 to 10 years. For this, people will now get the interest at 4.5 per cent, up from 3.6 per cent earlier.

The rate hike is being announced by several banks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a rise in repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent last week. This is being done primarily to control the rising inflation in India.

Check Latest SBI FD Interest Rates Here

Time Period SBI FD Interest Rates 7 to 45 days 3 per cent 46 to 179 days 3.5 per cent 180 days to 210 days 3.5 per cent 211 days to 1 year 3.75 per cent 1 year to 2 years 4 per cent 2 years to 3 years 4.25 per cent 3 years to 5 years 4.5 per cent 5 years to 10 years 4.5 per cent

The SBI FD interest rates 2022 for senior citizens are 50 basis points higher than the normal interest rates, for all time periods.