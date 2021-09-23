New Delhi: State Bank of India customers can now avail 100 per cent waiver on processing fee on SBI Home Loan, Car Loan, Gold Loan, and Personal Loan. India’s largest public sector lender has started special offers ahead of the festive season in the country.Also Read - Pegasus Row: Supreme Court to Set Up Probe Panel; Order to Be Pronounced Next Week
SBI Home Loan, Car Loan, Personal Loan, Gold Loan
- SBI is offering car loan at Rs 1,539 per 1 lakh, gold loan at 7.5 per cent per annum, personal loan at Rs 1,832 per lakh.
- “Kick-start your celebrations this festive season with SBI Home Loan and enjoy the exciting benefits on YONO SBI,” State Bank of India tweeted.
- SBI customers can enjoy festive benefits like zero processing fee, credit score based concession on interest.
- SBI has launched credit score-linked home loans at 6.70 per cent, irrespective of the amount. Prior to the festive offer, a borrower availing a loan greater than Rs 75 lakh had to pay an interest rate of 7.15 per cent, as per IANS report.
- “Now, there is no occupation-linked interest premium being charged to prospective home loan borrowers. This would lead to a further interest saving of 15 bps to non-salaried borrowers.” Earlier, the rate of interest applicable for a non-salaried borrower was 15 bps higher than those of salaried ones, IANS reported.