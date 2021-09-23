New Delhi: State Bank of India customers can now avail 100 per cent waiver on processing fee on SBI Home Loan, Car Loan, Gold Loan, and Personal Loan. India’s largest public sector lender has started special offers ahead of the festive season in the country.Also Read - Pegasus Row: Supreme Court to Set Up Probe Panel; Order to Be Pronounced Next Week

"Start the festive celebrations with special offers on Car Loan, Gold Loan and Personal Loan from SBI," State Bank of India tweeted.

SBI Home Loan, Car Loan, Personal Loan, Gold Loan