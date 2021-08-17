New Delhi: State Bank of India is offering special offers on loans and investments for SBI customers. These offer comprise of processing fee waiver, and higher interest rate. SBI offers are applicable on home loan, car loan, special deposits. There is SBI offer for taxpayers also.Also Read - MS Dhoni Fan Walks 14,000 Kms to Meet CSK Captain in His Ranchi Farmhouse, Story Goes Viral!

SBI Home Loan Interest Rate, Processing Fee

State Bank of India is offering a zero processing fee home loan. “This Independence Day, swipe right on your dream home with SBI Home Loan,” country’s largest lender tweeted.

SBI customers can avail Zero Processing fee.

Women customers can avail 5 BPS interest concession for women.

State Bank customers can also get 5 BPS interest concession if they apply via SBI YONO.

SBI Home Loan Interest Rate starts at 6.70 per cent onwards.

You can give a missed call on 7208933140.

SBI Car Loan, Personal Loan, Gold Loan

State Bank of India is offering a 100 per cent processing fee waiver on car loan, personal loan and gold loan.

“Get drenched in happiness, as it’s raining offers with SBI. Avail a 100% Processing Fee waiver on Car Loan, Gold Loan and Personal Loan,” SBI tweeted.

SBI Deposits – Higher Interest Rate

State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced platinum deposits to mark India’s 75th year of Independence.

SBI customers can get additional interest up to 0.15 per cent on Term Deposits for 75 days, 75 weeks, and 75 months tenors.

SBI offer is valid up to September 14, 2021.

SBI Income Tax Return

“SBI marks India’s 75th Independence Day with a special offer for you. File your Income Tax Return with Tax2win on YONO for FREE!” State Bank of India tweeted.