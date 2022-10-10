SBI Home Loan Rates: Amid the ongoing festive season, the State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a concession of 15 basis points to 30 basis points on its home loans. The offer which came into effect on October 4 will be valid till January 31, 2023. Till now, interest rates for SBI home loans range between 8.55% and 9.05%. However, to get the benefits of the lowest rate and cheaper EMIs, one needs to maintain their CIBIL score.Also Read - SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1673 Posts at sbi.co.in. Check Salary, Other Details Here

SBI Home Loan Rates

"Floor Rate: 15 bps lower than EBR (i.e. 8.40 %), EBR at present- 8.55%. The concessional rates are inclusive of 5bps concession available to women borrowers and 5 bps concession available for salary account holders for Privilege, Shaurya & Apon Ghar. Premium of 10 bps for loans up to 30 lacs for LTV >80% & < =90% shall continue to be charged hitherto", the SBI website read.

Check rates for regular home loans—including NRI, Non-salaried, Privileged, Shaurya, and Apon Ghar according to the SBI website below. For this festive season, the SBI has slashed its floor rate by 15 basis points, to 8.40%, as compared to the EBR of 8.55%.

CIBIL SCORE > = 800

Customers with a CIBIL score of 800 or higher will now attract an interest rate of 8.40%.

CIBIL SCORE 750-799

Those with credit scores between 750 and 799 will get a 25 basis point discount, lowering their rate from 8.65% to 8.40%.

CIBIL SCORE 700-749

Customers with a CIBIL score of 700–749 will now attract an interest rate of 8.55%.

CIBIL SCORE BELOW 650

For customers with credit scores between 650 and 600, the interest rate is 8.85%; for those with scores between 550 and 649, it is 9.05%; and for those with NTC/NO CIBIL/-1 ratings, it is 8.75%.

SBI Top-up loan rates

During the festive season, SBI is offering 15 basis points concession on credit scores between 700 to greater or equal to 800.