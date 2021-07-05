New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) customers can now get a copy of their Home Loan Interest Certificate sitting at home. SBI home loan borrowers can download the certificate easily by using Online SBI or SBI Quick. They will no longer need to visit the SBI branch if they require a copy of Home Loan Interest Certificate. Also Read - He is Skipper For Sri Lanka Series But Shikhar Dhawan Too Needs to Secure His T20 WC Spot: VVS Laxman

“Do you want a copy of your Home Loan Interest Certificate? You can download the certificate easily by using Online SBI or SBI Quick. Enjoy our online services from the comfort of your

home. Stay home, stay safe," SBI tweeted.

What is Home Loan Certificate?

Home Loan Certificate is a statement of the home loan account. The details are provided by the lender or the bank from which you have borrowed the home loan.

Home Loan Certificate helps a borrower claim income tax deductions.

How To Download SBI Home Loan Provisional Interest Certificate