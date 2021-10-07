New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) customers in Mangalore can avail home loan at a nominal interest rate. They will also get 100 per cent waiver on loan processing fee. SBI is offering its home loan for purchase of plot or site, construction of house, purchase of flat or ready built house, top up loan, and takeover from other bank or house finance. Customers can avail Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana benefits and interest rate based on their CIBIL scores.Also Read - Good News For Loan Seekers As Banks Offer Record Low Rates. Details Here

SBI Home Loan is available at an interest rate of 6.70 per cent per annum.

"SBI Presents Home Loan Habba@Mangalore on 9 and 10 October 2021 at TMA PAI Convention Centre. Great Opportunity to book your Dream Home. 25+ Top and Reputed builders of Mangalore with 40+ projects participating," State Bank of India tweeted. The timings are – 11 a.m to 7.3- p.m on October 9, 9.30 a.m to 7.30 p.m on October 10.

Last month, SBI launched credit score-linked home loans at 6.70 per cent, irrespective of the amount. Prior to the festive offer, a borrower availing a loan greater than Rs 75 lakh had to pay an interest rate of 7.15 per cent. “The offer results in a saving of 45 bps which translates to a huge interest saving of more than Rs 8 lakh, for a Rs 75 lakh loan with a 30 year tenure,” the Public Sector lending major stated, as per IAND

Besides, the SBI has removed the distinction between a salaried and a non-salaried borrower. Earlier, the rate of interest applicable for a non-salaried borrower was 15 bps higher than those of salaried ones. “Now, there is no occupation-linked interest premium being charged to prospective home loan borrowers. This would lead to a further interest saving of 15 bps to non-salaried borrowers,” SBI said in a statement.