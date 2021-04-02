NEW DELHI: SBI Home Loan – State Bank of India (SBI) is offering home loans in five days of service request turnaround time (TAT) along with no hidden charges, and quick processing of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) subsidy. SBI offers several types of home loans such as SBI regular home loan, SBI balance transfer of home loan, SBI NRI home loan, SBI Flexipay home loan, and SBI privilege home loan. Also Read - 39 Students, 5 Staff Members Test Corona Positive in Kashmir’s Budgam; Schools Shut For 10 Days

SBI Home Loan Interest Rate 2021

State Bank of India (SBI) is offering home loan interest rate of 6.95 per per annum with an effect April 1, 2021.

SBI Home Loan Calculator

State Bank of India (SBI) Home Loan Calculator helps you calculate the EMI, monthly reducing balance, and monthly interest on the basis of the loan tenure, principal amount, and interest rate. You need to go to official page of SBI Home Loan Calculator.

Apart from this there are home loan takeover calculator, maxgain home loan calculator, flexipay home loan calculator, and privilege or shaurya Home Loan calculator.

SBI Home Loan Documents

State Bank of India (SBI) home loan documents comprise Home loan application form, most important terms and conditions, and PMAY-Annexure – B form.

If you want to download home loan application form, you need to go to the official website of SBI.

If you want to download PMAY-Annexure-B form, you need to go to official website of homeloans SBI.

If you want to download most important terms and conditions master circular, you need to go terms and conditions page of SBI homeloans.

SBI Home Loan Status

If you have applied for State Bank of India home loan and you want to know the status of your application, you can do so by following a few simple steps. You need to go the official website of SBI Homeloans. On the homepage, you will find “Application Tracker” on the right side.

When you click on “Application Tracker”, you can check two things “Track Your Application Status” and “Track Your Disbursement Status”. Pick as per your choice.