NEW DELHI: SBI Home Loan Interest Rate – In a bad news for home buyers, State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked home loan interest to 6.95 per cent from 6.70 per cent. The new revised home loan interest rate by SBI has come into force from April. Till March 31, SBI offered home loan interest rates from 6.70 per cent for loans up to Rs 75 lakh and 6.75 per cent for loans in the range of Rs 75 lakh to Rs 5 crore.

SBI Home Loan Interest Rate 2021

State Bank of India is offering different slabs of home loan interest rates on the loan amount for salaried class.

1. If a salaried class individual borrows up to Rs 30 lakh, the effective rate of SBI home loan interest will be 7 per cent.

2. If a salaried class individual borrows between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 75 lakh, the effective rate of SBI home loan interest will be 7.25 per cent.

3. If a salaried class individual borrows over Rs 75 lakh, the effective rate of SBI home loan interest will be 7.23 per cent.

Meanwhile, a premium of 15 baiss points (bps) will be added to the Card Rate for Non-Salaried Customers.

SBI Home Loan Interest Rate for Women

State Bank of India is offering lower home loan interest rates for women. Around five bps concession will be available to women in SBI home loan interest rates.

Under “SBI Privilege and Shaurya Schemes”, where check-off facility is provided by the Government Department or Defense Establishment under tie-up with State Bank of India, home loan interest rate applicable to women will be applicable to men or others.

SBI Home Loan Processing Fee

SBI has also said that it would also levy a consolidated processing fee on home loans. This will be 0.40 per cent of the loan amount and goods and services tax (GST) subject to a minimum of Rs 10,000 and maximum of Rs 30,000 plus GST.

You can call SBI’s 24×7 helpline through Toll free 1800 11 2211, 1800 425 3800 or Toll number 080-26599990 to know home loan rates suitable for your.