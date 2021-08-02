New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) is offering a home loan with zero processing fee. The largest lender in the country SBI has also stated that it is the number one choice for home loan in the country.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Rani Rampal & Co Reach Semis; Focus Now on Kamalpreet Kaur's Discuss Final
SBI Home Loan Interest Rate, Processing Fee, Last Date
- “It’s raining offers for new home buyers! Apply for a Home Loan with NIL* processing fee. What are you waiting for?” State Bank of India said.
- “Owning a new house is nothing less than a dream. SBI is proud to be the no. 1 choice for Home Loan in the country,” SBI said.
- SBI is offering Zero Processing Fee for home loan under its “Monsoon Dhamaka Offer”.
- SBI Home Loan interest rate is 6.70 per cent annum, as per details provided by State Bank of India.
SBI Home Loan Documents
- Employer Identity Card
- Loan Application: Completed loan application form duly filled in affixed with 3 Passport size photographs.
- Proof of Identity (Any one): PAN/ Passport/ Driver’s License/ Voter ID card.
- Proof of Residence/ Address (Any one): Recent copy of Telephone Bill/ Electricity Bill/Water Bill/ Piped Gas Bill or copy of Passport/ Driving License/ Aadhar Card.
- Permission for construction (where applicable).
- Registered Agreement for Sale (only for Maharashtra)/Allotment Letter/Stamped Agreement for Sale.
- Occupancy Certificate (in case of ready to move property).
- Share Certificate (only for Maharashtra), Maintenance Bill, Electricity Bill, Property Tax Receipt.
- Approved Plan copy (Xerox Blueprint) & Registered Development Agreement of the builder, Conveyance Deed (For New Property).
- Payment Receipts or bank A/C statement showing all the payments made to Builder/Seller.
- Last 6 months Bank Account Statements for all Bank Accounts held by the applicant/s.
- If any previous loan from other Banks/Lenders, then Loan A/C statement for last 1 year.
SBI Home Loan For Salaried Class, Non-Salaried Applicants
Apart from the abovementioned documents, salaried class home loan borrower would require these documents, according to details provided by SBI.
- Salary Slip or Salary Certificate of last 3 months.
- Copy of Form 16 for last 2 years or copy of IT Returns for last 2 financial years, acknowledged by IT Dept.
- Business address proof.
- IT returns for last 3 years.
- Balance Sheet & Profit & Loss A/c for last 3 years.
- Business License Details(or equivalent).
- TDS Certificate (Form 16A, if applicable).
- Certificate of qualification (for C.A./ Doctor and other professionals).