New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) is offering a home loan with zero processing fee. The largest lender in the country SBI has also stated that it is the number one choice for home loan in the country.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Rani Rampal & Co Reach Semis; Focus Now on Kamalpreet Kaur's Discuss Final

SBI Home Loan Interest Rate, Processing Fee, Last Date

“It’s raining offers for new home buyers! Apply for a Home Loan with NIL* processing fee. What are you waiting for?” State Bank of India said.

“Owning a new house is nothing less than a dream. SBI is proud to be the no. 1 choice for Home Loan in the country,” SBI said.

SBI is offering Zero Processing Fee for home loan under its “Monsoon Dhamaka Offer”.

SBI Home Loan interest rate is 6.70 per cent annum, as per details provided by State Bank of India.

SBI Home Loan Documents

Employer Identity Card

Loan Application: Completed loan application form duly filled in affixed with 3 Passport size photographs.

Proof of Identity (Any one): PAN/ Passport/ Driver’s License/ Voter ID card.

Proof of Residence/ Address (Any one): Recent copy of Telephone Bill/ Electricity Bill/Water Bill/ Piped Gas Bill or copy of Passport/ Driving License/ Aadhar Card.

Permission for construction (where applicable).

Registered Agreement for Sale (only for Maharashtra)/Allotment Letter/Stamped Agreement for Sale.

Occupancy Certificate (in case of ready to move property).

Share Certificate (only for Maharashtra), Maintenance Bill, Electricity Bill, Property Tax Receipt.

Approved Plan copy (Xerox Blueprint) & Registered Development Agreement of the builder, Conveyance Deed (For New Property).

Payment Receipts or bank A/C statement showing all the payments made to Builder/Seller.

Last 6 months Bank Account Statements for all Bank Accounts held by the applicant/s.

If any previous loan from other Banks/Lenders, then Loan A/C statement for last 1 year.

SBI Home Loan For Salaried Class, Non-Salaried Applicants

Apart from the abovementioned documents, salaried class home loan borrower would require these documents, according to details provided by SBI. Also Read - India Women's Team Coach Sjoerd Marijne Breaks Down After Historic Win, Fans Compare Him to Chak De India's Kabir Khan