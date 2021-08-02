New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) is offering a home loan with zero processing fee. The largest lender in the country SBI has also stated that it is the number one choice for home loan in the country.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Rani Rampal & Co Reach Semis; Focus Now on Kamalpreet Kaur's Discuss Final

SBI Home Loan Interest Rate, Processing Fee, Last Date

  • “It’s raining offers for new home buyers! Apply for a Home Loan with NIL* processing fee. What are you waiting for?” State Bank of India said.
  • “Owning a new house is nothing less than a dream. SBI is proud to be the no. 1 choice for Home Loan in the country,” SBI said.
  • SBI is offering Zero Processing Fee for home loan under its “Monsoon Dhamaka Offer”.
  • SBI Home Loan interest rate is 6.70 per cent annum, as per details provided by State Bank of India.

SBI Home Loan Documents

  • Employer Identity Card
  • Loan Application: Completed loan application form duly filled in affixed with 3 Passport size photographs.
  • Proof of Identity (Any one): PAN/ Passport/ Driver’s License/ Voter ID card.
  • Proof of Residence/ Address (Any one): Recent copy of Telephone Bill/ Electricity Bill/Water Bill/ Piped Gas Bill or copy of Passport/ Driving License/ Aadhar Card.
  • Permission for construction (where applicable).
  • Registered Agreement for Sale (only for Maharashtra)/Allotment Letter/Stamped Agreement for Sale.
  • Occupancy Certificate (in case of ready to move property).
  • Share Certificate (only for Maharashtra), Maintenance Bill, Electricity Bill, Property Tax Receipt.
  • Approved Plan copy (Xerox Blueprint) & Registered Development Agreement of the builder, Conveyance Deed (For New Property).
  • Payment Receipts or bank A/C statement showing all the payments made to Builder/Seller.
  • Last 6 months Bank Account Statements for all Bank Accounts held by the applicant/s.
  • If any previous loan from other Banks/Lenders, then Loan A/C statement for last 1 year.

SBI Home Loan For Salaried Class, Non-Salaried Applicants

Apart from the abovementioned documents, salaried class home loan borrower would require these documents, according to details provided by SBI.

  • Salary Slip or Salary Certificate of last 3 months.
  • Copy of Form 16 for last 2 years or copy of IT Returns for last 2 financial years, acknowledged by IT Dept.
  • Business address proof.
  • IT returns for last 3 years.
  • Balance Sheet & Profit & Loss A/c for last 3 years.
  • Business License Details(or equivalent).
  • TDS Certificate (Form 16A, if applicable).
  • Certificate of qualification (for C.A./ Doctor and other professionals).
Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: When Will MSBSHSE Declare Class 12 Result? Big Updates From Officials Here