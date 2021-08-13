New Delhi: As India gears up to celebrate Independence Day 2021, the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is offering zee processing fee on home loan to help its customers achieve freedom from rent. “This Independence Day, step into your dream home, with ZERO processing fee on Home Loans. Achieve freedom from rent this by owing your dream home,” SBI tweeted.Also Read - Arjun Kapoor's Body Transformation: Kickboxing Champion Drew Neal Helps 'Villain 2' Actor Get Into Shape With Diet And Training

SBI Home Loan Interest Rate, Processing Fee

State Bank of India customers can avail Zero Processing fee.

Women customers of SBI can avail 5 BPS interest concession.

SBI YONO users can avail 5 BPS interest concession through YONO.

SBI customers can avail low interest rate at 6.70 per cent onwards.

SBI has issued a number 7208933140. Borrowers can give a missed call on the aforementioned number for home loan.

