New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) is offering "Realty Gold Loan scheme" for its customer. Under the scheme, one can avail quick and hassle-free loan to mitigate the shortfall in financing his or her dream home. "Golden edge for your dream home. Use your gold to meet the shortfall in financing your own home," State Bank of India tweeted.

Income Tax Benefit

The Realty Gold Loan scheme comes with income-tax benefit. The money can be borrowed for margin money, registration charges and project-price escalation, State Bank of India tweeted.

Who Can Apply?

Housing Loan Borrowers of SBI, both existing and new, aged 18 years and above can avail the bank's realty gold loan scheme. One can draw a maximum loan amount of Rs 50.00 lakh and a minimum loan amount Rs 50,000, according to details provided by SBI.

SBI Loan EMI, Interest Rate

Loan borrowers need to pledge of gold ornaments duly verified for quality and quantity.

For SBI Realty EMI Gold Loan, the repayment period is maximum up to 36 months, for SBI Realty Liquid Gold Loan, the period is 36 months and for SBI Realty Bullet Repayment Gold Loan, the period is 12 months.

Rate of interest on the realty gold loan for all variants is 7 per cent against 1 year MCLR. If it spreads over 1 year MCLR then the effective interest rate is 7.30 per cent.