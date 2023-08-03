Home

These Two Banks Offer Special FD Schemes With Interest Rates Up To 7.25%, But Here’s The Catch

SBI & IDBI are offering these schemes for a limited time only, check details.

The special fixed deposit plans offered by SBI and IDBI with high interest rates for regular clients and older citizens will expire on August 15. (Representative image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: SBI and IDBI’s special fixed deposit schemes with high interest rates for general customers and senior citizens will end on August 15. The two banks are offering these schemes for a limited time only. SBI’s Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme offers an interest rate of 7.10% for general customers and 7.60% for senior citizens. IDBI’s Amrit Mahotsav FD offers an interest rate of 7.10% for general customers and 7.60% for senior citizens. These two schemes are ending on the Independence day, 2023 as per a report in the Mint.

IDBI’s Amrit Mahotsav FD Scheme

A unique fixed deposit (FD) scheme of 375 days was implemented by IDBI in July. The IDBI Bank offers an interest rate of 7.60% for older persons and 7.10% for the general public on a unique maturity bucket of 375 days. The lender stated on its website that the Amrit Mahotsav FD for 375 Days and 444 Days is good till August 15, 2023.

The “Amrit Mahotsav FD” program of IDBI Bank offers various interest rates to the general public and seniors. A higher interest rate of 7.65% is available to senior persons who invest in the retail sector. The bank provides a 7.15% interest rate on fixed deposits to the general population.

Revised Interest Rates for Senior Citizens And Customers

The bank guarantees interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from one week to ten years. The general public’s revised interest rates range from 3.00% to 6.25%, while senior citizens can benefit from rates on their deposits of 3.50% to 6.75%.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme Ends in Aug 15

The Amrit Kalash Deposit Program of the State Bank of India will come to an end on August 15. The largest lender in the nation, State Bank of India (SBI), introduced a special tenor program of “400 days” (Amrit Kalash) in February. For a 400-day term, this particular FD gives an interest rate of 7.6% to senior citizens and 7.1% to everyone else. On the new Amrit Kalash Deposit, deposit and lending services will also be offered.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme: How To Invest

The SBI Amrit Kalash FD program can be purchased by interested consumers either through an SBI branch or through Internet Banking, according to the bank. Additionally, it is bookable using the SBI YONO app.

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit Scheme: Details

The scheme is applicable, according to the bank, to domestic retail term deposits, including NRI rupee term deposits under Rs 2 crore. The 400-day special fixed deposit plan’s annualized yield from Amrit Kalash’s deposit is 7.29 percent for regular customers at a 7.1% interest rate and 7.82 percent for senior citizens at a 7.6% interest rate.

