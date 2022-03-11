Bank Customers Alert: The State Bank of India has increased interest rates by 20-40 basis points on the fixed deposits (FDs) of more than Rs 2 core. The SBI said that the new rates are applicable from 10 March 2022. The SBI website further stated that the bank has increased the interest rate on FDs worth over Rs 2 crore with terms ranging from 211 days to less than 356 days by 20 basis points.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in

As per the updates from the SBI, these fixed deposits will now earn 3.30%, up from 3.10%. Senior citizens will earn 3.80%, up from 3.60%.

Moreover, the bank said that for tenures from 1 year and up to 10 years, the rates have been increased by 40 basis points to 3.60% from 3.10%. According to the bank, the senior citizens will earn 4.10% from 3.60%.

The SBI stated that the revised interest rates will now apply to new deposits as well as renewals of maturing deposits. However, it added that the NRO term deposit interest rates will be matched with domestic term deposit interest rates.

The SBI said for the FD tenure of two years to less than three years, the interest rate has been increased by 10 basis points to 5.20%, and for three year to less than five year, the interest rate has been increased by 15 basis points to 5.45%.

According to the bank, for the FD tenure of five years and up to 10 years, the interest rate has been hiked by 10 basis points to 5.50% with effect from 15 February this year.

Moreover, the premature penalties for bulk term deposits will be 1% for all tenors and this will apply to all new deposits, as well as renewals, the SBI said on its website. The penalty for premature withdrawal of a term deposit is not reduced or waived at the discretion of the bank, it added.