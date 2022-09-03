SBI Insta Plus Saving Bank Account: SBI Bank customers, here’s a big update for you. The bank on September 3 announced a new scheme for the customers. As per the update, the bank customers can open a SBI Insta Plus Saving Bank Account through Video KYC anytime, anywhere online. The SBI said the bank account can be opened through online app YONO also. It also shared video details on how to open the savings account.Also Read - SBI Positive Pay: Here’s How to Submit High-Value Cheque Details Through SBI YONO, Net Banking. Step-By-Step Guide Here

Taking to Twitter, the bank said, "You may open a #SavingsAccount with us without going to the bank. You may create a savings account ANYTIME and ANYWHERE thanks to the brand-new KYC video function, which streamlines the procedure. Apply now on YONO!."

As per the updates from SBI, a customer can open a SBI Insta Plus Saving Bank Account through Video KYC (know your customer) and the whole process will be a paperless account and there is no need to visit branch. The customers must note that to open the account, only Aadhaar details and PAN — in physical — are required.

Check some features of the new scheme:

The SBI bank customer will be able to transfer funds using NEFT, IMPS, UPI through YONO app.

For opening of the account, Rupay classic card will be issued.

The bank said 24×7 banking access through Yono app, internet banking and mobile banking will be available for the customers.

The customer can receive SMS Alerts, SBI Quick Missed call facility.

They can enjoy the facility of transfer of accounts through Internet Banking channel.

Furthermore, the bank said charges for all other services will be in accordance with extant service charges applicable to Regular savings bank account.