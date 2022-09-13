SBI Insta Plus Savings Account: The State Bank of India (SBI), the Indian multinational public sector bank, has introduced a Video KYC-based account opening feature. This feature will enable customers to open an SBI account online without having to go to a bank branch. Earlier SBI took to Twitter, “You may open a Savings Account with us without going to the bank. You may create a savings account ANYTIME and ANYWHERE thanks to the brand-new KYC video function, which streamlines the procedure. Apply now on YONO!”Also Read - Want to Change Photo in Passport? Here's Step-By-Step Guide

You may open a #SavingsAccount with us without going to the bank. You may create a savings account ANYTIME and ANYWHERE thanks to the brand-new KYC video function, which streamlines the procedure. Apply now on YONO!#SBI #KYC #DigitalSavingAccount #YONOSBI #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/XlclpMFy0M — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 3, 2022

Users can open the SBI digital savings account online without visiting the branch by video KYC through the contactless procedure. Check features, eligibility and other details below.

Check Features Here

Open your SBI Insta Plus Saving Bank Account through Video KYC.

Paperless account opening and no branch visit needed.

Only Aadhaar details & PAN(Physical) required.

Customer will be able to transfer funds using NEFT, IMPS, UPI etc. through YONO app or Online SBI i.e. Internet Banking.

Rupay classic card will be issued.

Experience 24*7 banking access through Yono app, internet banking and mobile banking.

SMS Alerts, SBI Quick Missed call facility available.

Facility of transfer of accounts through Internet Banking channel.

Nomination facility is mandatory.

Please note that Cheque book will not be issued for this account and No debit/voucher transaction or any other signature-based services will be allowed in the branch. Cheque book can be issued once customer visits the home branch and updates signature.

Passbook will be issued if requested by the customer.

Charges for all other services will be in accordance with extant service charges applicable to Regular savings bank account.

Step By Step Guide to Open SBI Insta Plus Savings Account through Video KYC

Here are the steps to open SBI Insta Plus Savings Account. Follow the steps given below.

Download YONO Application.

Now click on the “New To SBI” option.

Now click on the “Open Savings Account” option. Now click on the “Without Branch visit” option.

Check the box that says “I want to open a salary account.”

Now start a new application.

Read the details and click on “I am literate and able to sing as per Bank’s requirement. I consent for using the bank’s digital products and platform.

Enter your PAN, and Aadhaar details.

Enter OTP sent to Aadhaar registered mobile number.

Enter other relevant details

Schedule Video Call.

Login to the YONO App at the scheduled time through Resume and complete the Video KYC process

Your Insta Plus Savings account will be opened, Account will be activated for debit transactions after verification by Bank Officials.



Open a Saving account with a quick video KYC feature! It’s contactless, safe and secure, download the SBI YONO app and get started with your savings journey today!#SBI #SavingAccounts #KYC #DigitalSavingAccount #YONOSBI #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/Psgzq3xwJk — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 30, 2022

Eligibility