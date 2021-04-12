NEW DELHI: Covid cases in Mumbai, Delhi and other areas across India have witnessed exponential growth forcing the central and state governments to adopt stringent measures to check the spread of Coronavirus cases. While you need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to keep Coronavirus at bay, State Bank of India (SBI) is offering a policy which can prepare you to financially deal with the highly contagious disease during the pandemic. Also Read - Akshay Khanna is Back Home After Recovering From COVID-19, Reveals Twinkle Khanna With Quirky Post

State Bank of India customers can avail Corona Rakshak Policy, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd which would take care of their medical expenses if they are diagnosed with Covid positive.

State Bank of India (SBI) Covid Insurance Policy: Top Points

SBI Corona Rakshak Policy is a health insurance protection plan. The State Bank of India’s Covid policy is a simplified issuance with no medical examination and provides 100 per cent lump-sum pay-out benefit of Sum Insured. The minimum age to buy the SBI Corona Rakshak Policy is 18 years. The main salient feature of the SBI Corona Rakshak Policy is that it is offered in single premium range. The minimum single premium range of SBI Corona Rakshak Policy is Rs 156.50 and the maximum is Rs 2,230. SBI Corona Rakshak Policy has a policy term of 105 days, 195 days and 285 days. SBI Corona Rakshak Policy offers a minimum sum assured of Rs 50,000 and a maximum sum assured of Rs 2,50,000. So, if you want SBI Corona Rakshak Policy for 105-day tenure with sum assured of Rs 50,000, you need to pay a single premium amount of Rs 157. You can give a missed call to 022-27599908 to know further details regarding the SBI Corona Rakshak Policy. You can calculate your SBI Corona Rakshak Policy premium through State Bank of India life insurance calculator.

How To Buy SBI Covid Insurance Corona Rakshak Policy Online

If you want to buy SBI Corona Rakshak Policy, you need to go to official website of SBI life insurance.

You can calculate premium,and then fill in personal details, medical details, and make payment.