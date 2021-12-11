New Delhi: State Bank of India announced that its online banking services will be down for five hours between 11:30 PM on Saturday to 4:30 AM on Sunday. During this period, the customers will not be able to use YONO, YONO Lite, UPI or internet banking. According to the announcement made on Twitter, the bank has to conduct scheduled maintenance services and thus, the facility will be unavailable.Also Read - SBI Net Banking, YONO, UPI Services to Remain Suspended For 5 Hours Today. Check Details

The bank tweeted, "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience. We will be undertaking technology upgrade in early morning hours on 11th Dec 2021 from 23:30 hrs to 4:30 hrs (300 minutes). During this period, INB/ Yono / Yono Lite / Yono Business / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience and request you to bear with us."

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience. pic.twitter.com/LZsuqO2B0D — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) December 10, 2021

According to a report by Mint, the largest public sector bank in India is offering pre-approved personal loans on SBI YONO, its mobile application. The loans can be availed without physical documents and even without a visit to any brick and mortar branch. Also, the bank has more than 22,000 branches and over 57,889 ATMs across the country, the report further added.