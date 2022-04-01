New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) customers will not be able to avail the services of Internet Banking, YONO, YONO Lite, YONO Business, UPI from 1 PM till 4:30 PM today due to annual closing activities. Every year, April 1 marks the beginning of a new financial year and banks usually perform such account operations. SBI took Twitter to alert its consumers about the situation. According to the tweet, “The services INB/Yono/Yono Lite/Yono Business/UPI will not be available from 13.00 hrs to 16.30 hrs on 1.04.2022 due to annual closing activity.”Also Read - SBI Alerts Customers Against KYC Fraud, Warns Them Not to Click on Cryptic Links. Read Details Here

SBI SMS banking

If you are a SBI customer, you can utilise the bank’s SMS banking service to check your account balance or get a mini-statement. To check your balance, text “BAL” to 09223766666. Also Read - SBI Net Banking, YONO, UPI Services to Remain Suspended For 5 Hours Today. Check Details

This service allows you to access your account balance, mini statement, and other information by making a missed call or sending an SMS from your registered mobile number to pre-defined mobile numbers using pre-defined phrases.

According to data issued by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), SBI was the largest UPI remitter in December 2021.

As per SBI’s website, it is the largest bank in the country one-fourth market share. The SBI has successfully diversified businesses through its 11 subsidiaries, that is, SBI General Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Card, etc. It has spread its presence globally and operates across time zones through 233 offices in 32 foreign countries.