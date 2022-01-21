New Delhi: SBI internet banking, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, and UPI services will not be available for six and half hours on Saturday, the bank has said. The reason for this downtime is that the country’s biggest lender will be undergoing technology upgrade between 2 am to 8.30 am, it said.Also Read - SBI Withdraws Special Support Scheme For Infected Employees Even As Daily Cases Continue To Rise

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience," SBI said on its official Twitter account.

The SBI customers will not be able to use services such as Internet Banking, YONO, YONO Lite, UPI on 22nd January, during 02:00 hours and 8:30 (early morning), it added in tweet.