New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) is the new tenant of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, according to a report in Economic Times. The country's largest public sector lender has entered into an agreement with the Senior Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan for leasing the ground floor of a building owned by Bachchans. The property is located in the posh, upmarket locality of Mumbai's Juhu. SBI has been given 3,150 square foot in a building located close to Bachchan's family residence Jalsa, the Economic Times report says.

SBI is paying a hefty monthly rent of Rs 18.9 lakh. The property is for a 15-year lease and rent escalation stands at 25 per cent every five years. Apart from this, SBI has deposited more than Rs 2.26 crore as security amount, Economic Times reported.

In September, SBI had said that it was trying to work out a way to debt finance start ups as current rules allow banks to fund only profitable companies. Start ups raise equity fund to run their business and promoters are forced to dilute stake as debt funding is not available for the sector because they are loss making in the initial years, PTI reported quoting a senior official of the bank said.

The official said the bank was doing equity funding through a subsidiary SBI Ventures and recognized that the country needs to support the start up culture, as per a PTI report.

“We are struggling to debt fund start ups. Bank norms and rules allow debt funding to profitable ones. As initially startups are loss making, they are to be funded based on the viability of the idea only. We are trying a way out,” SBI Managing Director – International Banking, Technology & Subsidiaries, Ashwini Kumar Tewari said, PTI reported.