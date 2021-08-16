New Delhi: SBI is offering additional interests under its Platinum Deposits for State Bank of India customers. State Bank of India has introduced platinum deposits to mark the country’s 75th Year of Independence.Also Read - Abhijeet Sawant Speaks on Pawandeep Rajan Winning Indian Idol 12 | Exclusive

SBI Deposit Interest Rate

SBI customers can get additional interest up to 0.15 per cent.

State Bank of India customers will get these additional interest on Term Deposits for 75 days, 75 weeks, and 75 months tenors.

The SBI offer is valid up to September 14, 2021.

“It’s time to celebrate India’s 75th year of Independence with Platinum Deposits. Exclusive benefits for Term Deposits and Special Term Deposits with SBI. Offer valid up to: 14th Sept 2021,” SBI tweeted.

It’s time to celebrate India’s 75th year of Independence with Platinum Deposits. Exclusive benefits for Term Deposits and Special Term Deposits with SBI. Offer valid up to: 14th Sept 2021 Know More: https://t.co/1RhV1I8fam #SBIPlatinumDeposits #IndependenceDay #SpecialOffers pic.twitter.com/qnbZ4aRVEs — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 15, 2021

Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Netizens Begin Hilarious Meme Fest on Shanmukhapriya's 'Weird' Facial Expressions