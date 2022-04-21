New Delhi: India’s largest lender the State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a warning to its customers about frauds via phishing through various modes of communication such as messages, email, and tweets. Spreading awareness among customers about KYC frauds that have been doing the rounds, the bank shared two numbers and asked its customers to not respond to any suspicious calls.Also Read - SBI Debit Card Customers ATTENTION! Quick Steps To Generate ATM PIN

“Do not engage with these numbers, & don’t click on phishing links for KYC updates as they aren’t associated with SBI. SBI Customers are getting calls from two nos. -+91-8294710946 & +91-7362951973 asking them to click on a phishing link for KYC update. Requesting all SBI customers not to click on any such phishing/suspicious link”, the SBI tweeted from its official handle.

Do not engage with these numbers, & don't click on #phishing links for KYC updates as they aren't associated with SBI. #BeAlert & #SafeWithSBI https://t.co/47tG8l03aH — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 20, 2022

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, online frauds have been rising in the country owing to a greater quantum of digital payments via mobile wallets, UPI, etc., and amplified internet/mobile banking usage. SBI customers have also been receiving awareness emails on their registered email IDs regarding online fraud. “If a customer receives a phishing email, then he/she can report such matters to the bank at report.phishing@sbi.co.in”, the bank said in a mail.